Jon Brady’s boys have 14 points so far and appear well placed for another push at automatic promotion.

But Supercomputer is predicting Cobblers will narrowly miss out on automatic promotion and again have to settle for a play-off place.

They are being tipped to finish just three points behind third-placed Mansfield and have been given a 34 per cent chance of promotion and a 30 per cent chance of being in the play-offs.

Here’s how the final table will look according to the supercomputer.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go and if Cobblers can finish in the top three via our social media channels.

1. Salford City - 86pts (+35) Promotion chances: 66%

2. Leyton Orient - 83pts (+25) Promotion chance: 54%

3. Mansfield Town - 78pts (+21) Promotion chances: 42%

4. Doncaster Rovers - 77pts (+16) Promotion chances: 39%