The thumping 4-1 win over Shrewsbury officially secured League One survival to ends weeks of Cobblers having to look over their shoulders at the chasing pack.

It’s now one of Burton, Bristol Rovers, Crawley and Cambridge who will be facing Northampton next season, with Burton in the box seat due to a game in hand on their rivals.

Further up the table it’s down to Leyton Orient and Reading for the last play-off spot with Wrexham, Wycombe, Charlton and Stockport County fighting it out to go up with Birmingham.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.