Northampton Town secured League One football for another season after a 4-1 win over Shrewsbury Town on Easter Monday.

Supercomputer predicts who is going straight up as Wrexham, Wycombe Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Stockport County fight to join Birmingham City in the Championship

Stephen Thirkill

Published 23rd Apr 2025, 13:09 BST
Cobblers are now mathematically safe and able to breath a little bit easier.

The thumping 4-1 win over Shrewsbury officially secured League One survival to ends weeks of Cobblers having to look over their shoulders at the chasing pack.

It’s now one of Burton, Bristol Rovers, Crawley and Cambridge who will be facing Northampton next season, with Burton in the box seat due to a game in hand on their rivals.

Further up the table it’s down to Leyton Orient and Reading for the last play-off spot with Wrexham, Wycombe, Charlton and Stockport County fighting it out to go up with Birmingham.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

109pts (+49)

1. Birmingham City

109pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+28)

2. Wrexham

89pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

86pts (+28)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

86pts (+28) Photo: Getty Images

85pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

85pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

