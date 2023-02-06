News you can trust since 1931
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Northampton Town missed the chance to move back into the automatic promotion following a 0-0 draw with Walsall at the weekend.

Supercomputer predicts whether Northampton Town, Carlisle United or Salford City will take League Two's last automatic promotion place - picture gallery

Northampton missed the chance to go back into the top 3 after a goal-less draw at home to Walsall.

By Stephen Thirkill
2 minutes ago

But it could have been worse after they moved a point nearer to Carlisle United after their defeat, with Cobblers also having a game in hand.

Salford City are just two points further back after securing back-to-back wins as a three horse race begins to develop for the third automatic promotion place.

Here is who is going up according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

Give us your predictions on how the season will go via our social media channels.

Get all your latest Cobblers news here.

1. Stevenage - 88pts (+29)

Win the league: 42% Promotion chances: 86% Play-off chances: 16%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 88pts (+27)

Win the league: 39% Promotion chances: 87% Play-off chances: 14%

Photo: Pete Norton:

Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 81pts (+23)

Win the league: 10% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41%

Photo: Pete Norton

Photo Sales

4. Carlisle United - 77pts (+24)

Win the league: 4% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41%

Photo: Stu Forster

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 6
NorthamptonLeague TwoCobblers