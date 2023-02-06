Northampton missed the chance to go back into the top 3 after a goal-less draw at home to Walsall.

But it could have been worse after they moved a point nearer to Carlisle United after their defeat, with Cobblers also having a game in hand.

Salford City are just two points further back after securing back-to-back wins as a three horse race begins to develop for the third automatic promotion place.

Here is who is going up according to the latest supercomputer predictions.

1 . Stevenage - 88pts (+29) Win the league: 42% Promotion chances: 86% Play-off chances: 16% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

2 . Leyton Orient - 88pts (+27) Win the league: 39% Promotion chances: 87% Play-off chances: 14% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

3 . Northampton Town - 81pts (+23) Win the league: 10% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4 . Carlisle United - 77pts (+24) Win the league: 4% Promotion chances: 59% Play-off chances: 41% Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales