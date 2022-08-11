Four paints gained so far will look pretty decent if it becomes seven points out on nine this Saturday.

And Northampton will more than fancy their chances of making that happen as they face relegation favourites Hartlepool United at home.

It is an outcome that supercomputer also thinks is more than likely to happen.

Elsewhere in the league Walsall and Stevenage defend their perfects record against each other.

It promises to be another tough away day for Mansfield Town with Leyton Orient likely to be a tough nut to crack. The latest supercomputer predictions suggest punters will be better served backing a home win.

Doncaster Rovers got their first win of the season last weekend against Sutton United. They face another London outfit this weekend when they travel to AFC Wimbledon.

Here’s how supercomputer sees every League Two match going this weekend..

1. AFC Wimbledon v Doncaster Rovers Home win: 33% Draw: 27% Away win: 40% Photo: Bruce Rollinson

2. Bradford City v Newport Home win: 43% Draw: 27% Away win: 30% Photo: Bruce Rollinson

3. Carlisle United v Swindon Town Home win: 27% Draw: 28% Away win: 45% Photo: Pete Norton

4. Harrogate Town v Crawley Town Home win: 42% Draw: 25% Away win: 33% Photo: JPCO Sport