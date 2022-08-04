It went to plan for Northampton Town as they put last season’s pain behind them with a fine 3-2 win over Colchester United.

They head to newcomers Grimsby Town this weekend looking to make it two wins from two, with the supercomputer giving them a 47 per cent chance of doing the business.

Title favourites Salford City make the trip to Swindon in what should be a cracking fixture.

Relegation favourites Hartlepool United need a reaction against AFC Wimbledon, after being battered by Walsall last weekend.

Here’s how supercomputer sees every League Two match going.

1. Barrow v Bradford City Home win: 36% Draw: 29% Away win: 35%

2. Colchester United v Carlisle United Home win: 64% Draw: 24% Away win: 12%

3. Crawley Town v Leyton Orient Home win: 32% Draw: 27% Away win: 41%

4. Crewe Alexandra v Harrogate Town Home win: 49% Draw: 25% Away win: 26%