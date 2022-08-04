Northampton Town opened the season with victory over Colchester United. They are fancied to beat Grimsby Town this weekend.

Supercomputer predicts the likely result for Grimsby Town v Northampton Town, Gillingham v Rochdale, Hartlepool United v AFC Wimbledon and every other League Two game

The opening day of the season saw some surprising results, with Barrow’s win at Stockport and Harrogate trouncing of Swindon catching the eye.

By Stephen Thirkill
Thursday, 4th August 2022, 3:30 pm
Updated Thursday, 4th August 2022, 4:52 pm

It went to plan for Northampton Town as they put last season’s pain behind them with a fine 3-2 win over Colchester United.

They head to newcomers Grimsby Town this weekend looking to make it two wins from two, with the supercomputer giving them a 47 per cent chance of doing the business.

Title favourites Salford City make the trip to Swindon in what should be a cracking fixture.

Relegation favourites Hartlepool United need a reaction against AFC Wimbledon, after being battered by Walsall last weekend.

Here’s how supercomputer sees every League Two match going.

1. Barrow v Bradford City

Home win: 36% Draw: 29% Away win: 35%

2. Colchester United v Carlisle United

Home win: 64% Draw: 24% Away win: 12%

3. Crawley Town v Leyton Orient

Home win: 32% Draw: 27% Away win: 41%

4. Crewe Alexandra v Harrogate Town

Home win: 49% Draw: 25% Away win: 26%

