Supercomputer predicts League One's promotion and relegation outcomes as Wrexham battle Wycombe Wanderers and Northampton Town, Burton Albion and Bristol Rovers look to beat the drop

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 14th Apr 2025, 13:56 BST
Cobblers saw their gap on the drop zone cut after Burton Albion picked up another huge win.

It leaves them just five points above the danger zone with four games to go following the weekend draw with Reading.

Cobblers end the season with games against Charlton, Shrewsbury, Crawley and at home to Wigan on the final day.

At the other end of the table Wycombe kept up the pressure on Wrexham with a victory to pull to a point behind the Welshmen.

Leyton Orient also pulled two points back on Reading in the final play-off place, while Bolton and Huddersfield slipped up.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

107pts (+51)

1. Birmingham City

107pts (+51) Photo: Getty Images

91pts (+33)

2. Wycombe Wanderers

91pts (+33) Photo: Getty Images

88pts (+29)

3. Wrexham

88pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

84pts (+29)

4. Stockport County

84pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

