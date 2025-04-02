It leaves Cobblers four points above the Brewers who also have a game in hand.

Elsewhere relegation rivals Bristol Rovers were also beaten to extend their losing streak to four in a row, with Crawley losing a seven goal thriller at home to improving Peterborough.

It leaves Cobblers with a tough test as they head to London Road in search of vital points on Saturday.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Cobblers will finish the season.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.