Crawley Town are six points from safety after defeat to Peterborough United on Tuesday.Crawley Town are six points from safety after defeat to Peterborough United on Tuesday.
Crawley Town are six points from safety after defeat to Peterborough United on Tuesday.

Supercomputer predicts League One's bottom four as latest Burton Albion win cranks up the pressure on Northampton Town and Bristol Rovers

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 31st Mar 2025, 13:10 BST
Updated 2nd Apr 2025, 09:25 BST
It’s four without a win for Cobblers after Tuesday night’s 2-0 defeat at home to Rotherham.

It leaves Cobblers four points above the Brewers who also have a game in hand.

Elsewhere relegation rivals Bristol Rovers were also beaten to extend their losing streak to four in a row, with Crawley losing a seven goal thriller at home to improving Peterborough.

It leaves Cobblers with a tough test as they head to London Road in search of vital points on Saturday.

Here is where a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – believes Cobblers will finish the season.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

109pts (+49)

1. Birmingham City

109pts (+49) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
89pts (+29)

2. Wrexham

89pts (+29) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
87pts (+31)

3. Wycombe Wanderers

87pts (+31) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
82pts (+22)

4. Charlton Athletic

82pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 6
Next Page
Related topics:Bristol RoversLeague OneBurton AlbionCobblersRotherhamCrawley
News you can trust since 1931
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice