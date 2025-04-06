The thumping 4-0 win at London Road leaves Cobblers a useful seven points above the relegation zone.

There’s still work to do of course, with Reading coming to town next Saturday in an important game at both ends of the table.

Reading go into the game on the back of a good win over Wycombe to bolster their play-off hopes.

It saw Wrexham take full advantage – and do Cobblers a favour at the same time – with a 3-0 win at home to Burton.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

We’d love to hear your thoughts on this final League One table. Join the debate over on our social media channels.