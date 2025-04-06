Northampton Town are now seven points above the relegation zone after yesterday's brilliant win at Peterborough.Northampton Town are now seven points above the relegation zone after yesterday's brilliant win at Peterborough.
Supercomputer predicts final League One table as Northampton Town boost survival chances with big win and defeats for Crawley Town, Burton Albion and Bristol Rovers

Published 6th Apr 2025, 13:00 BST
Cobblers secured three crucial points with a cracking win at Peterborough United yesterday.

The thumping 4-0 win at London Road leaves Cobblers a useful seven points above the relegation zone.

There’s still work to do of course, with Reading coming to town next Saturday in an important game at both ends of the table.

Reading go into the game on the back of a good win over Wycombe to bolster their play-off hopes.

It saw Wrexham take full advantage – and do Cobblers a favour at the same time – with a 3-0 win at home to Burton.

So who is going up and down? Here is how a supercomputer – produced by footballwebpages.co.uk – thinks the season will finish.

1. Birmingham City

2. Wrexham

3. Wycombe Wanderers

4. Stockport County

