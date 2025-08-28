Northampton Town got their first league win of the season on Saturday after beating Exeter City 2-0placeholder image
Northampton Town got their first league win of the season on Saturday after beating Exeter City 2-0

Supercomputer predicts a tough season ahead for Northampton Town, Port Vale, Burton Albion and AFC Wimbledon, plus how the final 25/26 League One table is tipped to finish

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 28th Aug 2025, 10:20 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2025, 11:59 BST
It’s been a tough start to the season for Cobblers.

They have just one win so far this season following a home win against Exeter City.

Cobblers head to Leyton Orient this weekend as they look to bag more points in the season fight against relegation.

So far four teams are yet to get a first League One win this season, with Peterborough United, Wycombe, Reading and Port Vale all looking to register their first tick in the win column.

Blackpool and Plymouth – both tipped to have good seasons – have yet to get going with just one win recorded.

At the other end of the table Cardiff City and Huddersfield Town have both enjoyed good starts as they look to secure a return to the Championship.

So how will the League One table finish. Here is how a supercomputer – produced by Aceodds – thinks the season will go.

*The supercomputer simulated the league seasons 100,000 times. The supercomputer takes into account all match results from this pre-season and the current season, projecting the the season based on both pre-season expectations, fixture difficulty and xG earned both for and against during the season.

It now also integrates team financial data and player values from Transfermarkt. This additional layer of data provides a more nuanced understanding of team capabilities and potential performance variations.

89pts (+36)

1. Luton Town

89pts (+36) Photo: Getty Images

89pts (+34)

2. Cardiff City

89pts (+34) Photo: Getty Images

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Cameron Ashia of Huddersfield Town runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Enzo Le Fee of Sunderland during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Huddersfield Town at Stadium of Light on August 26, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) : 79pts (+22)

3. Huddersfield Town

SUNDERLAND, ENGLAND - AUGUST 26: Cameron Ashia of Huddersfield Town runs with the ball whilst under pressure from Enzo Le Fee of Sunderland during the Carabao Cup Second Round match between Sunderland and Huddersfield Town at Stadium of Light on August 26, 2025 in Sunderland, England. (Photo by George Wood/Getty Images) : 79pts (+22) Photo: Getty Images

72pts (+14)

4. Bolton Wanderers

72pts (+14) Photo: Getty Images

