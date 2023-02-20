Cobblers have some hard work ahead if they are to seal automatic promotion.

A worrying slump in form has seen Town caught by on-form Mansfield Town and Stockport County.

But Cobblers are still right in the mix if they can find their feet again, sitting three points behind Carlisle United and with a game in hand.

It leaves it looking like a cracking battle for third spot lies ahead.

But who will be the successful team to go up behind Leyton Orient and Stevenage?

Here the supercomputer gives its latest take on how the final table will look.

1 . Leyton Orient - 91pts (+29) Win the league: 74% Promotion chances: 98% Play-off chances: 3%

2 . Stevenage - 83pts (+24) Win the league: 15% Promotion chances: 72% Play-off chances: 27%

3 . Mansfield Town - 77pts (+18) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 43% Play-off chances: 49%

4 . Stockport County - 76pts (+24) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances: 45% Play-off chances: 49%