They are going to need to keep racking those points up every week to achieve their season goal.

Supercomputer believes they are going to face stiff competition from Doncaster, Mansfield, Orient and Colchester for an automatic promotion place.

But it believes Jon Brady’s boys are going to fall just short and be destined for another play-off campaign.

Elsewhere in the league, there are now five 100 per cent records still standing, with Barrow and Stevenage two of the surprise teams in that group. Walsall lead the table but supercomputer is expecting a big slide down the table as the season goes on.

At the other end, Stockport County have slumped down the predicted table following two straight defeats. They are given a 16 per cent chance of being relegated.

1. Salford City - 87pts (+36) Promotion chances: 65%

2. Doncaster Rovers - 74pts (+16) Promotion chance: 33%

3. Mansfield Town - 73pts (+14) Promotion chance: 31%

4. Northampton Town - 73pts (+14) Promotion chance: 30%