Northampton Town are set for a tense battle for survival right to the end of the season.

That is the verdict of a supercomputer run by Betway, which believes Cobblers will have to fight to the very end to secure League One status.

It believes their survival hopes will be dictated by just one point.

Town are currently three points above the drop zone after stopping the right with a point against Leyton Orient in their last match.

Let us know your thoughts on the season so far and where Cobblers will finish via our social media channels.