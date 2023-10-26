News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town are on course to achieve their aim of League One survival.

Supercomputer predicting nail-biting end to the season for Northampton Town - plus where Reading. Wigan Athletic, Carlisle United, Burton Albion and Leyton Orient are tipped to finish - picture gallery

Northampton Town are set for a tense battle for survival right to the end of the season.
Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
Published 26th Oct 2023, 07:00 BST

That is the verdict of a supercomputer run by Betway, which believes Cobblers will have to fight to the very end to secure League One status.

It believes their survival hopes will be dictated by just one point.

Town are currently three points above the drop zone after stopping the right with a point against Leyton Orient in their last match.

PTS 105 (+50)

1. Portsmouth

PTS 105 (+50) Photo: Alex Pantling

PTS: 96 (+35)

2. Peterborough United

PTS: 96 (+35) Photo: Joe Dent

94pts (+31)

3. Oxford United

94pts (+31) Photo: Catherine Ivill

92pts (+39)

4. Derby County

92pts (+39) Photo: Michael Regan

