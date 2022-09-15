Cobblers sit fifth in the League Two table after successive wins. But supercomputer thinks it’s going to get even better this season as Jon Brady’s boys look to make up for last year’s end to the season.

They are being given a 42 per cent chance of promotion and an 11 per cent chance of winning the league.

But how will surprise packages Stevenage and Barrow end the season? Are they here to stay or is it just a flash in the plan?

Here are all the answers according to the supercomputer.

1. Salford City - 88pts (+35) Promotion chances: 70% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales

2. Leyton Orient - 85pts (+27) Promotion chance: 59% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3. Northampton Town - 78pts (+20) Promotion chances: 42% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

4. Mansfield Town - 76pts (+20) Promotion chances: 38% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales