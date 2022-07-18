Northampton Town will be determined to get promoted this season after last year's disappointment.

Supercomputer gives updated verdict on League Two's promotion race following latest transfer activity and Northampton Town, AFC Wimbledon, Leyton Orient, Walsall and every other side's chances of going up

Teams around League Two have been working hard through the summer to fine-tune their squads.

By Stephen Thirkill
Monday, 18th July 2022, 8:04 am
Updated Monday, 18th July 2022, 9:33 am

Mansfield Town, Stockport County, Salford City and Bradford City are all expected to push for automatic promotion, but there is always a surprise package somewhere.

The bettingodds.com website have given each side a probability chance of promotion based on the combined odds with all major bookies, with updated odds being released today. Odds quoted are the best value odds available.

Take a look at what the experts say about Northampton Town’s chances and deliver your verdict via our social media channels.

1. Barrow

Promotion chances: 4.8% Best odds: 20/1 - BetVictor

2. Harrogate Town

Promotion chances: 4.8% Best odds: 20/1 - BetVictor

3. Hartlepool United

Promotion chances: 6.7% Best odds: 14/1 - BetVictor

4. Rochdale

Promotion chances: 6.7% Best odds: 14/1 - BetVictor

