Cobblers have some work to do after drawing 1-1 at Hartlepool United.

It leaves Cobblers three points behind Stevenage, after their win over Walsall, and having played a game more.

But they have a great chance to get back on track tomorrow night in a crunch fixture against Mansfield Town. A win could see Town back in the automatic promotion places and dent Mansfield’s own promotion hopes in the process.

The supercomputer’s latest prediction presents a clearer picture of how the promotion places will look. Here’s where it thinks Cobblers will finish the season

1 . Leyton Orient - 89pts (+27) Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4% Photo: Pete Norton: Photo Sales

2 . Stevenage - 81pts (+21) Win the league: 11% Promotion chances: 66% Play-off chances: 36% Photo: Pete Norton Photo Sales

3 . Carlisle United - 80pts (+25) Win the league: 9% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 42% Photo: Stu Forster Photo Sales

4 . Mansfield Town - 76pts (+16) Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 38% Play-off chances: 51% Photo: Chris Holloway Photo Sales