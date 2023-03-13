News you can trust since 1931
Northampton Town lost ground on Stevenage and Carlisle United at the weekend. They face a big six-pointer at home to Mansfield Town on Tuesday night.
Supercomputer gives new verdict on Northampton Town's automatic promotion hopes after Hartlepool draw and where Stockport County, Bradford City, Carlisle United and Stevenage fill finish - picture gallery

Cobblers have some work to do after drawing 1-1 at Hartlepool United.

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill
1 hour ago

It leaves Cobblers three points behind Stevenage, after their win over Walsall, and having played a game more.

But they have a great chance to get back on track tomorrow night in a crunch fixture against Mansfield Town. A win could see Town back in the automatic promotion places and dent Mansfield’s own promotion hopes in the process.

The supercomputer’s latest prediction presents a clearer picture of how the promotion places will look. Here’s where it thinks Cobblers will finish the season

Win the league: 73% Promotion chances: 97% Play-off chances: 4%

1. Leyton Orient - 89pts (+27)

Photo: Pete Norton:

Win the league: 11% Promotion chances: 66% Play-off chances: 36%

2. Stevenage - 81pts (+21)

Photo: Pete Norton

Win the league: 9% Promotion chances: 61% Play-off chances: 42%

3. Carlisle United - 80pts (+25)

Photo: Stu Forster

Win the league: 3% Promotion chances 38% Play-off chances: 51%

4. Mansfield Town - 76pts (+16)

Photo: Chris Holloway

