Superb September sees Cobblers pair in the frame for monthly awards

Town won all four matches last month

By James Heneghan
Tuesday, 4th October 2022, 9:04 am - 1 min read

Jon Brady and Sam Hoskins have each been nominated for an EFL award following a superb September for the Cobblers pair.

Northampton enjoyed a perfect month after notching four league wins from four. Victories over Barrow, Wimbledon, Rochdale and Stockport catapulted Town into the automatic promotion places and has put Brady in the frame for the EFL League Two Manager of the Month award.

He is up against Bradford’s Mark Hughes and Swindon’s Scott Lindsey, both of whom saw their teams pick up 10 points in September, but his most likely competition will come from Richie Wellens. The Leyton Orient boss also oversaw four wins from four, giving the O’s a five-point cushion at the top of the table at the end of the month.

Jon Brady and Sam Hoskins.

Meanwhile, Hoskins, who was named August Player of the Month, continued his sensational start to the season with another four goals, and he is in with a chance of collecting back-to-back awards.

Bradford striker Andy Cook went one better than Hoskins with five goals though and he will be the favourite to scoop the prize, while Dan Happe and George Lapslie have also been nominated.

