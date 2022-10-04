Superb September sees Cobblers pair in the frame for monthly awards

Jon Brady and Sam Hoskins have each been nominated for an EFL award following a superb September for the Cobblers pair.

Northampton enjoyed a perfect month after notching four league wins from four. Victories over Barrow, Wimbledon, Rochdale and Stockport catapulted Town into the automatic promotion places and has put Brady in the frame for the EFL League Two Manager of the Month award.

He is up against Bradford’s Mark Hughes and Swindon’s Scott Lindsey, both of whom saw their teams pick up 10 points in September, but his most likely competition will come from Richie Wellens. The Leyton Orient boss also oversaw four wins from four, giving the O’s a five-point cushion at the top of the table at the end of the month.

Jon Brady and Sam Hoskins.

Meanwhile, Hoskins, who was named August Player of the Month, continued his sensational start to the season with another four goals, and he is in with a chance of collecting back-to-back awards.