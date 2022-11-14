The sight of Akin Odimayo playing at left-back against Gillingham on Saturday may have raised a few quizzical eyebrows but he more than justified his manager’s decision with an excellent performance in an unfamiliar role.

With regular left-back Ali Koiki still sidelined by injury, manager Jon Brady seemingly had a straight choice between Ryan Haynes, a naturally left-sided player, or 19-year-old defender Harvey Lintott, who started at left-back against Newport County last month.

However, Brady threw a curveball into the mix by selecting Odimayo and it proved the correct call. Not only was he solid in defence, the 22-year-old also contributed in attack and so nearly scored his first goal for the club when denied by Gills goalkeeper Glenn Morris in the first-half.

Akin Odimayo

Odimayo had to come off with what looked like cramp late on against Gillingham so is still yet to complete 90 minutes this season but he’s slowly getting there, as is Aaron McGowan who looked sharp at Priestfield before also being replaced.

Brady said: "AK still hasn't fully got through a 90 minutes yet but he was superb playing at left-back. He's more robust and stronger so I made the decision in the week and we worked on it in training and I thought he had a really good game.

"I thought Aaron McGowan, again, was superb. He is nearly back at his best but those guys had to come off in the second-half because at the moment they can't find a way to get through 90 minutes and it's still early for them after their injuries.

"When we lose, I get hammered for moaning about it but we had to put the young ones on and there's so much to think about within a game at the moment because we have to try and get AK and Aaron up to full fitness and then also make substitutions in-between all of that so it's not clear-cut, but we are finding a way to do it.”

Odimayo himself added: “I played left-back a bit last season but it’s not a position I have played too much. It’s just about understanding the role but it’s not that different from right-back.