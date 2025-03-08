Superb Cobblers take huge step towards survival with brilliant win at Leyton Orient

Tyler Roberts celebrates his first Cobblers goal

Cobblers took a huge step towards securing their League One survival with a superb and fully merited 2-1 victory at play-off chasing Leyton Orient on Saturday.

Town were on their game from the word go at Brisbane Road as first half goals from Tyler Roberts and Cameron McGeehan gave them control before excellent game management and sturdy defending limited the hosts to very little throughout the second period.

Kevin Nolan’s side were rewarded for another fast start when Roberts headed in his first goal for the club on 11 minutes, and the visitors then had to ride their luck, with Orient twice hitting the woodwork, before a defensive mistake gifted McGeehan his ninth goal of the season in first half stoppage-time.

Charlie Kelman pulled one back after an hour but in truth Orient created very few clear-cut chances throughout the contest, largely because of how well Northampton defended, and the visitors were fully deserving of the three points as they move up to 17th in League One and a healthy eight points clear of the bottom four.

There were two changes from the midweek draw against Stockport as Nolan gave a first start of 2025 to Roberts, who was in for Tariqe Fosu, while Aaron McGowan replaced the injured Nesta Guinness-Walker. TJ Eyoma was back on the bench.

Strong starts have become something of a theme under Nolan and Cobblers were at it again in the capital, with Roberts looking particularly lively right from kick-off. He had the first shot of the game, firing over from 20 yards, and then not long later he had his first Northampton goal.

Orient were camped in their own half for most of the first 11 minutes and a succession of corners for the away side led to a deserved opener when Roberts was left unmarked to head home Terry Taylor’s pinpoint delivery.

Roberts was enjoying himself in the sunshine and he saw two further efforts blocked before Orient belatedly woke up and came within inches of levelling on 24 minutes when Randall Williams cut inside and unleashed a fine shot that clipped the crossbar.

The home side hardly peppered Town but they were gradually warming to their task and rattled the woodwork again shortly before the break, this time Dan Agyei’s fierce low strike cracking the base of the post.

Cobblers had not gone away as an attacking threat, though, and they proved that through Roberts, who was causing all kinds of problems, as he jinked past a defender and nearly teed up Ben Perry before Taylor’s volley forced a decent save from Josh Keeley.

And an excellent first half was capped off by a second goal on the stroke of half-time. It was gifted to Town by Orient defender Jack Simpson, whose loose touch was seized upon by McGeehan and he coolly slotted past Keeley to double the lead.

Cobblers created more chances at the start of the second half as Keeley held Taylor’s volley before McGeehan’s shot was blocked and then more great feet by Roberts led to his cross smashing into McGeehan’s face and landing wide.

But the next goal was always going to be crucial and it was scored by the home side. Agyei out-jumped McGowan in the middle of Town’s half and the ball ran favourably for Kelman to race through and beat Lee Burge with a composed finish.

That lifted the locals and suddenly it became a very different game, at least briefly, and the scores were almost levelled up immediately when a fine cross found Kelman but Ben Perry recovered well to clear the danger.

Nolan responded by sending on two defenders, Tyler Magloire and Eyoma, but Orient’s tails were up and they were attacking with more urgency and impetus, although they struggled to get particularly close to Burge’s goal, such was the way Cobblers managed the game.

Roberts’ impressive afternoon was ended by early injury – hopefully just cramp – and Town did a largely excellent job of containing Orient’s attack, the hosts managing only one or two really dangerous moments in the closing stages.

The first of those saw Burge do well to judge a teasing, bouncing cross to gather before Mitch Pinnock produced a magnificent, goal-saving block in stoppage-time that effectively won his side the game, with the relief of the full-time whistle sounding moments later.

Orient: Keeley, Sweeney (Kelman 45), Simpson, Galbraith, Edmonds-Green, Pratley © (Clare 73), Abdulai (Perkins 87), Brown (Ball 78), Agyei, Williams, Donley (Jaiyesimi 77)

Subs not used: Phillips, Cooper

Cobblers: Burge, McGowan © (Magloire 64), Dyche, Odimayo (Eyoma 64), Hoskins (Koiki 90), Pinnock, Perry, Taylor, McGeehan (Hondermarck 90), Roberts (Fosu 74), Costelloe

Subs not used: Tzanev, Wilson

Referee: Alex Chilowicz

Attendance: 8,911

Cobblers fans: 1,220