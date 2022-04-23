Superb Cobblers go third and have promotion in their own hands after beating Orient in six-goal thriller

A smiling Mitch Pinnock runs towards the travelling fans after scoring a sensational opening goal against Leyton Orient. Pictures: Pete Norton.

Cobblers are into the top three and now have promotion within their grasp after a glorious afternoon at Brisbane Road where they thrillingly beat Leyton Orient 4-2 and then saw other results go their way.

A remarkable and action-packed first-half saw five goals go in, four of them scored by the rampant Cobblers. Mitch Pinnock got the ball rolling with a stunning strike into the top corner before Jon Guthrie netted from a messy set-piece and then Josh Eppiah grabbed his first goal for the club, all of which happened inside the first 38 minutes.

Theo Archibald pulled one goal back in stoppage-time but Town went straight up the other end and bagged a fourth courtesy of Eppiah’s wonderful first-time finish.

Josh Eppiah rounds Lawrence Vigouroux to make it 3-0 to the Cobblers.

Scintillating in attack for 45 minutes, Town had to do the other side of the game in the second period and whilst Orient did grab another goal back, the away side survived one or two other scares to hold on and register a vital, potentially season-defining victory.

Northampton’s destiny is now in their own hands after defeat for Port Vale at Walsall. They are third in Sky Bet League Two, a point clear of Vale and two ahead of Bristol Rovers. That means two wins from their last two games – against Exeter City and Barrow – would guarantee automatic promotion to League One.

They are also virtually assured of at least the play-offs, albeit not mathematically.

Jon Brady picked the same starting XI for a third game in a row and a very lively start to the game set the tone for a chaotic afternoon as chances went begging at both ends in the first 10 minutes.

There was no danger of mid-table Orient not being up for this game as they came flying out of the blocks and twice went close. Fraser Horsfall redeemed himself after giving away possession by blocking from Paul Smyth before Liam Roberts was down brilliantly to flick away Aaron Drinan’s header.

Town needed to settle and they were given the chance to do so when Louis Appere slipped in Eppiah but he was smothered by Lawrence Vigouroux as he tried to take the ball around Orient’s goalkeeper.

Cobblers also failed to work a shooting opportunity when Vigouroux was caught miles out of his goal, but Pinnock quickly made amends by sensationally thumping in the opening goal on 20 minutes. The visitors won a free-kick on the right, Hoskins took it short to Pinnock and with no defender coming out to close him down, he sent a spectacular 20-yard strike arrowing into the top corner.

Town went up a level and went on to dominate the rest of the first-half as Pinnock shot narrowly wide from a similar distance before the lively Eppiah was denied by the legs of Vigouroux.

Cobblers deservedly doubled their lead just past the half-hour mark and this one was a far scrappier than the opener. Orient failed to clear Pinnock’s corner and after Guthrie’s initial effort hit the post, he was alert enough to pounce on the loose ball and stab into the net.

Vigouroux and Eppiah resumed their duel when the home stopper again used his legs to make another smart stop, but it would prove to be fourth time lucky for the Leicester loanee who finally got the better of Orient’s goalkeeper to make it 3-0 with still seven minutes of the first-half left. Eppiah latched onto Ali Koiki’s lofted pass and this time did manage to round Vigouroux before sliding into an empty net.

As good as they had been though, Cobblers were given a reminder that the game still needed to be won in first-half stoppage-time. They were caught cold at the back with Smyth set free down the left and then crossing for Archibald in the middle and he beat Roberts.

However, just as Orient seemed to have hope of a comeback, Cobblers hit back and immediately restored their three-goal lead. Hoskins delivered a delightful cross to the back post and Eppiah met it with a cushioned volley that was beautifully guided into the bottom corner for the fifth goal of the half.

The half-time interval did not disrupt the flow of goals, though, and there was another one just a few minutes after the restart when Jordan Brown cut in from the left and unleashed a shot which deflected into the bottom corner, providing the hosts with renewed belief.

That got the home crowd up and they were almost celebrating another goal on the hour-mark but, crucially, Guthrie was in the right place to clear off the line after Roberts denied substitute Harry Smith.

Smith also headed narrowly wide but Orient lost defender Shadrach Ogie to a straight red card late on after he appeared to headbutt Danny Rose following a late challenge from Town’s striker.

That took the sting out of the home side and from then on Northampton were comfortable in seeing out victory, with the full-time whistle greeted with a massive cheer by the packed away end at Brisbane Road.

Orient: Vigouroux, Wood, Beckles, Coleman (Brown 45), Ogie, Pratley ©, Khan (Mitchell 52), Smyth, Archibald, Sortiriou (Smith 52), Drinan

Subs not used: Sargeant, Young, Sweeney, Nkrumah

Cobblers: Roberts, McGowan, Horsfall ©, Guthrie, Koiki (Mills 90), McWilliams, Sowerby, Pinnock, Eppiah (Rose 77), Hoskins, Appéré (Zimba 90)

Subs not used: Maxted, Dyche, Pollock, Kanu

Referee: Darren Handley

Attendance: 6,237