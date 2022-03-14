Super sub Pollock nets the winner on his birthday as Kabamba gets off the mark for Woking

Scott Pollock celebrated his 21st birthday by coming off the bench to score the winning goal for Boston United at the weekend.

The young midfielder started Saturday's National League North clash with Guiseley as a substitute but he came on and netted the winner in the 87th minute to boost Boston's play-off push.

Nicke Kabamba also came off the bench to score a late winner with his first goal for Woking. The striker struck in the fourth minute of added time to see off Maidenhead United in the National League.

Ryan Nolan made his debut for Kidderminster Harriers at home to AFC Fylde in the same division. Both sides are in the hunt for the play-offs. The defender played just over an hour in a 1-0 defeat.

Peter Abimbola returned to Corby Town for a second loan spell and helped the Steelmen to a 2-2 draw at home to Halesowen Town in the Northern Premier League Midlands Division. The midfielder started a move that almost led to an early opener and went close when running in one-on-one midway through the second-half.