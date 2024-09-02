Northampton Town have had a steady start to the League One season with five points from four games.Northampton Town have had a steady start to the League One season with five points from four games.
Supecomputer backs Northampton Town in relegation battle with Burton Albion, Shrewsbury Town, Cambridge United and Stevenage

Stephen Thirkill
By Stephen Thirkill

Sports Editor, NMSY titles

Published 2nd Sep 2024, 10:55 BST
Updated 2nd Sep 2024, 11:01 BST
Cobblers battled to a 0-0 draw and what could be a useful point as they look to avoid a relegation battle.

But boss Jon Brady was left to reflect on the fine margins involved as Town failed to find a winner.

It’s been a decent enough start to the season so far though with Cobblers collecting five points in their opening four games.

And is a trend that will continue, according to a supercomputer – published by OLBG – which expects Cobblers to avoid a bottom four finish.

Here is how the supercomputer thinks League One will finish and how many points Cobblers will pick up.

Where will Cobblers finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.

The machine then simulates the remaining games in a season 1,000 times and constructs an average league table from the ensuing simulations, to rule out anomalous results.

91pts (+23)

1. Bolton Wanderers

88pts (+22)

88pts (+22)

2. Birmingham City

81pts (+18)

81pts (+18)

3. Huddersfield Town

81pts (+15)

81pts (+15)

4. Peterborough United

81pts (+15)

