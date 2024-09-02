But boss Jon Brady was left to reflect on the fine margins involved as Town failed to find a winner.

It’s been a decent enough start to the season so far though with Cobblers collecting five points in their opening four games.

And is a trend that will continue, according to a supercomputer – published by OLBG – which expects Cobblers to avoid a bottom four finish.

Here is how the supercomputer thinks League One will finish and how many points Cobblers will pick up.

Where will Cobblers finish? We’d love to hear your thoughts. Join the debate over on our social media channels.

Get all the latest Cobblers news each day on our website, here.

How does the SuperComputer work?

The SuperComputer is a probability model, not determined by human predictions or bias. What happens is the SuperComputer estimates the outcome of each remaining fixture based on a team’s current strength (based on factors such as league position and form) and betting market odds.