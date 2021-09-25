Sunday Sixfields date for table-topping Cobblers Women as they take on Millers

The Cobblers Women take on Rotherham United at Sixfields on Sunday

That's because Northampton Town Women will be taking to the turf on Sunday when they play Rotherham United.

The match is an East Midlands Women’s Regional League Premier Division contest, and kick-off is at 2pm.

All supporters are welcome, and admission is free for all Cobblers season-ticket holders and under-18s. For over-18s, admission is £3.

The Cobblers go into Sunday’s match sitting top of the table after recording three wins out of three.

They were 7-0 winners at Nottingham Rise Park last Sunday,

Leah Cudone set the ball rolling for Town with a 10th-minute opener, before Emma Billenness made it 2-0 on 35 minutes.

Abbie Brewin made it 3-0 just before the break, before the Cobblers ran away with things in the second half.

Alex Bartlett hit the fourth, before a double from Alexandra Dicks made it 6-0. The scoring was completed in stoppage time by Charlie Cooper.