Summer recruitment work 'has already started' as Nolan identifies his top transfer targets

Technical director Colin Calderwood will play a pivotal role in recruitment this summer

Cobblers’ recruitment work for the summer ‘has already started' with manager Kevin Nolan ready to dip into his extensive list of contacts within the game to identify the best possible transfer targets.

Now that League One football has been confirmed for next season, Town’s recruitment team can get down to business and start planning for the future, both in terms of identifying transfer targets and deciding which of the club’s many out-of-contract players should be offered new deals.

Providing an update at Wednesday’s Fans’ Forum, hosted by the It's All Cobblers To Me podcast in the newly-opened LCS Stand, Nolan said: “That work has already started. Alex Latimer (head of recruitment) has started work and we know what we are looking for.

"We are speaking with a lot of clubs at the moment, using my contacts and those of Colin, Sammo and Rico too, and we will do the best we can. The loan lads who have been here have all had positive feedback from their parent clubs and that helps too.

“We have to be sensible and protect the club. We have to do our jobs and think if a player gives us value. It might be a player who we want but if the agent wants us to overpay then we will walk away. It has to be the right player at the right price and the right character for us.

"Ideally, in a perfect world, I would like something like 20 outfield players and three goalkeepers and a squad of that sort of size. We would all like to have our business done by pre-season but the reality is we will do as many as we can and we may have to be patient for some, particularly with players from Premier League clubs as those clubs will take young players on tour with them and you have to wait for them to become available.”

Cobblers chief executive James Whiting added: “We are excited about where we are heading in to the summer. The stand is open, we have our League One status secured and our reputation is strong. A lot of work goes into bringing a player in, some deals are smooth and happen quickly, other not so but we feel we are in a good place and we are an attractive club for players and agents to look at.”

Meanwhile, technical director Colin Calderwood revealed at the forum that data and stats have become key components which underpin Town’s recruitment work, and that will remain the case under Nolan.

“We look at the data and stats and we do invest in a data system,” he said. “Kevin has always been big on stats and Alex Latimer is very good. We took a chance based on the data with Louis Appere and he was good for us when he was here.

"Data has a role to play, but we also use our eye to make a judgement and we have half a dozen scouts around the country watching players all feeding in to us with their thoughts and ideas too.”