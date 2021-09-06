Successful weekend all-round for Cobblers as young guns beat MK Dons and ladies make it two from two

Shane Goddard.

Cobblers Women completed a perfect weekend for the club by making it two wins from two in the East Midlands Women's Regional Football League.

Leah Cudone got them up and running with a fourth-minute opener against Oughtibridge War Memorial before Rachel St John Mosse doubled the lead before half-time. The points were then wrapped up by Abbie Reboul early in the second-half.

Cobblers Women are due to play at Sixfields later in the month when they host Rotherham United on Sunday, September 26.

Meanwhile, Cobblers U18s won 4-1 at MK Dons in the EFL Youth Alliance League on Saturday.

The youngsters came from behind to win convincingly thanks to goals from Kenny Ndefo and Jack Connor, as well as a Tommy Curry brace.

Speaking after the match, head coach Shane Goddard said: “It was a better performance, and we were dominant.

“It took us 10 minutes to get going, but we woke up after MK Dons scored and we didn’t look back after that.

“We spoke to the boys in the week about the things we needed to change and the areas we needed to be better in.

“The emphasis was on playing football in MK Dons’ half because we were guilty of trying to play in front of the opposition and not being creative enough in the last two games.

“We were more functional and effective today, and we played some really good football in spells.”

Up next for the youth team is a trip to AFC Wimbledon.

As for the loan players, Liam Cross and Josh Flanagan were both named in the starting XI for St Ives against Needham Market, while Max Dyche started for Kettering Town against AFC Fylde.