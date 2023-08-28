Will Hondermarck of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League One match against Cheltenham at the Completely-Suzuki Stadium on August 26, 2023 in Cheltenham, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Cobblers boss Jon Brady reserved praise for Will Hondermarck after his positive impact as a second half substitute during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town.

The midfielder, who has started only one league game so far this season, replaced Louis Appéré after 67 minutes at Whaddon Road and provided Northampton with fresh impetus at a time when they were wavering.

Sam Hoskins went on to score the winning goal just two minutes from the end of normal time, and whilst Brady was delighted with all of his substitutes, including returning midfielder Shaun McWilliams, it was Hondermarck who pleased him most.

"It's key that players are having an impact when they are coming on and all of those who came on have pace and power and they are making a difference for us,” said Brady.

"It was nice to get Shaun some minutes but I thought Will Hondermarck added loads of energy to us in the middle of midfield and that's twice he's done that now.

"Fair play to Will, he's been champing at the bit and he probably feels a bit hard done to not to be starting games at the moment, but he certainly epitomises the attitude of the team.