Substitute praised by Brady for 'epitomising the team's attitude' after his impact off the bench against Cheltenham
Cobblers boss Jon Brady reserved praise for Will Hondermarck after his positive impact as a second half substitute during Saturday’s 1-0 win over Cheltenham Town.
The midfielder, who has started only one league game so far this season, replaced Louis Appéré after 67 minutes at Whaddon Road and provided Northampton with fresh impetus at a time when they were wavering.
Sam Hoskins went on to score the winning goal just two minutes from the end of normal time, and whilst Brady was delighted with all of his substitutes, including returning midfielder Shaun McWilliams, it was Hondermarck who pleased him most.
"It's key that players are having an impact when they are coming on and all of those who came on have pace and power and they are making a difference for us,” said Brady.
"It was nice to get Shaun some minutes but I thought Will Hondermarck added loads of energy to us in the middle of midfield and that's twice he's done that now.
"Fair play to Will, he's been champing at the bit and he probably feels a bit hard done to not to be starting games at the moment, but he certainly epitomises the attitude of the team.
"You feel for them when they're not playing and it's more on the human side because you know what it's like as a player and they're all great characters. They all want to play but Will is so professional and he's added so much to us when he has come on so he's pushing really hard."