Stuttering start to 2024 not ideal for 'rhythm and tempo' says Cobblers boss Brady
Town have so far played just twice this year, seeing off Cheltenham Town 1-0 at Sixfields on New Year's Day, and then drawing 1-1 with Wigan Athletic on January 13.
The postponement of Saturday's clash at Oxford United, coupled with the scheduled derby date at Peterborough United being called off on January 6 due to Posh's involvement in the FA Cup, means Tuesday night's trip to Charlton Athletic will be only the team's third outing of 2024.
The Cobblers have played just once in the past 21 days.
On the plus side, players have been able to get a breather in after the hectic Christmas period when Town played four times in the space of 10 days.
But on the downside, Brady admits the current fractured programme could lead to his team being 'a little rusty.
"We want to build a rhythm," said the Cobblers boss.
"I know over Christmas we had a lot of games in that time, but you felt we were in a good rhythm then.
"I felt in some parts of the game against Wigan we were a bit rusty coming back.
"So we do need to build that rhythm and tempo, and we try to do that in training, but hopefully we can get that momentum going for the game on Tuesday night."
The Cobblers dropped to 10th on Saturday, with Leyton Orient edging above them thanks to their excellent 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers.
Charlton also played on Saturday, and slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Burton Albion, taking their current winless run in all competitions to 11 matches.
The Addicks, who are managed by former Oxford United boss Michael Appleton, haven't won since seeing off Cheltenham Town 2-1 in the league on November 28.