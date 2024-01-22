Stuttering start to 2024 not ideal for 'rhythm and tempo' says Cobblers boss Brady

Jon Brady admits the stuttering start to 2024 has been far from ideal for the Cobblers as they strive to find their 'rhythm and tempo'.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Town have so far played just twice this year, seeing off Cheltenham Town 1-0 at Sixfields on New Year's Day, and then drawing 1-1 with Wigan Athletic on January 13.

The postponement of Saturday's clash at Oxford United, coupled with the scheduled derby date at Peterborough United being called off on January 6 due to Posh's involvement in the FA Cup, means Tuesday night's trip to Charlton Athletic will be only the team's third outing of 2024.

The Cobblers have played just once in the past 21 days.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 1-1 draw with Wigan Athletic on January 13 is the only match the Cobblers have played in the past 21 days (Picture: Pete Norton)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

On the plus side, players have been able to get a breather in after the hectic Christmas period when Town played four times in the space of 10 days.

But on the downside, Brady admits the current fractured programme could lead to his team being 'a little rusty.

"We want to build a rhythm," said the Cobblers boss.

"I know over Christmas we had a lot of games in that time, but you felt we were in a good rhythm then.

"I felt in some parts of the game against Wigan we were a bit rusty coming back.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"So we do need to build that rhythm and tempo, and we try to do that in training, but hopefully we can get that momentum going for the game on Tuesday night."

The Cobblers dropped to 10th on Saturday, with Leyton Orient edging above them thanks to their excellent 1-0 win over promotion-chasing Bolton Wanderers.

Charlton also played on Saturday, and slumped to a 2-0 defeat at Burton Albion, taking their current winless run in all competitions to 11 matches.