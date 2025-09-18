Struggling Wycombe Wanderers sack boss Mike Dodds ahead of Cobblers showdown

Wycombe Wanderers have sacked head coach Mike Dodds

Wycombe Wanderers have sacked head coach Mike Dodds ahead of their Sky Bet League One clash with the Cobblers on Saturday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Chairboys have endured a difficult start to the campaign, and currently sit 19th in the table having won just one of their eight league games to date.

Wanderers were beaten 2-1 at previously winless Peterborough United last Saturday, and that result has proven to be the final straw, with Dodds and sidekick Pete Shuttleworth paying the price.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A brief club statement released on Thursday morning read: "Wycombe Wanderers have today parted company with head coach Mike Dodds and first team coach Pete Shuttleworth.

"The board has reluctantly taken this decision, and the club would like to place on record its gratitude to Mike and Pete for their hard work and efforts during their time with Wycombe Wanderers, and wish them every success for the future."

Dodds was appointed head coach at Adams Park in February, following the departure of Matt Bloomfield to take up the top job at Luton Town.

The 39-year-old had no previous senior coaching experience, having worked in academy coaching and player development at Coventry City, Birmingham City and Sunderland.

The club has as yet made no announcement as to who will be in charge of Wycombe when they host the Cobblers at the weekend.