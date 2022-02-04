Struggling Saddlers have 'very honest week' after five straight defeats
'It’s been a super training week in terms of application from the players.'
Walsall have had a 'very honest week' of training following five successive defeats, according to manager Matt Taylor.
The Saddlers are in rotten form and were last week beaten 1-0 by Bristol Rovers despite playing against 10 men for nearly an hour.
However, after a week on the training pitch, the former Cobblers midfielder is hopeful of a positive reaction against his old club this weekend.
Speaking to the club website, Taylor said: “Early part of the week the players were probably low on confidence, which is understandable considering the manner in which we lost the game on Saturday but it’s been a super training week in terms of application from the players.
“Also, we’ve had a very honest week because we’re all aware, and I put myself in the category as well, that we’re not performing to potential at the moment but now we’ve got the opportunity on Saturday to try and win a game of football.
“I feel that the squad is in a good place, we’re still missing Manny (Monthe) for the game but everyone’s been training well.
“The players have been in every day and I think that’s also important. It’s a massive game for us, it’s the biggest game of our season on Saturday and having looked a Northampton it’s going to be a very tough game.”
Walsall could had a debut to deadline day signing Devante Rodney.