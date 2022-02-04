Struggling Saddlers have 'very honest week' after five straight defeats

'It’s been a super training week in terms of application from the players.'

By James Heneghan
Friday, 4th February 2022, 2:32 pm

Walsall have had a 'very honest week' of training following five successive defeats, according to manager Matt Taylor.

The Saddlers are in rotten form and were last week beaten 1-0 by Bristol Rovers despite playing against 10 men for nearly an hour.

However, after a week on the training pitch, the former Cobblers midfielder is hopeful of a positive reaction against his old club this weekend.

Matt Taylor.

Speaking to the club website, Taylor said: “Early part of the week the players were probably low on confidence, which is understandable considering the manner in which we lost the game on Saturday but it’s been a super training week in terms of application from the players.

“Also, we’ve had a very honest week because we’re all aware, and I put myself in the category as well, that we’re not performing to potential at the moment but now we’ve got the opportunity on Saturday to try and win a game of football.

“I feel that the squad is in a good place, we’re still missing Manny (Monthe) for the game but everyone’s been training well.

“The players have been in every day and I think that’s also important. It’s a massive game for us, it’s the biggest game of our season on Saturday and having looked a Northampton it’s going to be a very tough game.”

Walsall could had a debut to deadline day signing Devante Rodney.

