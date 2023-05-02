Strip Mills v Blisworth, Weldon v Blisworth Development Match Reports

Duane Morgan who scored for Blisworth Saturday

Two goals in the first ten minutes of the game secured three points for Blisworth.

George Wingrove and Duane Morgan scored the goals as the team remains 2 points behind leaders Nomads who won again. Nomads are on a great run of 15 league games unbeaten and remain hot favourites to win the league.

Blisworths run of games continues on Tuesday evening when they have a derby against local rivals Roade (6-30pm ko). They then travel to Woodford on the 6th ahead of the League Cup final against Harpole on Thursday 11th at Sileby.

Over 100 Junior players played at Blisworth Saturday morning.

Weldon Reserves have all but won the Division 4 title after extinguishing Blisworths hopes with a 3-0 win.

The results leaves the young Blisworth squad needing 2pts from their final four games to win promotion which would be a great effort in their first season together.

Blisworth host Weedon on Wednesday evening (6-30pm ko) where they will be looking for the win to gain a promotion spot.