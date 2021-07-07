Striker Smith leaves Cobblers for League Two rivals

Harry Smith.

Striker Harry Smith has left the Cobblers and completed a permanent transfer to League Two rivals Leyton Orient.

The 26-year-old moved to Northampton from Macclesfield Town for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2019, but he struggled for consistency and fitness in two frustrating seasons at Sixfields.

He made 28 starts and 22 substitute appearances for the Cobblers in total but managed only 11 goals in all competitions.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Smith found first-team opportunities at Northampton limited, especially last season when he spent the second half of the campaign out on loan with SPL club Motherwell.