Striker Smith leaves Cobblers for League Two rivals
Tall frontman endured two stop-start seasons at Sixfields
Striker Harry Smith has left the Cobblers and completed a permanent transfer to League Two rivals Leyton Orient.
The 26-year-old moved to Northampton from Macclesfield Town for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2019, but he struggled for consistency and fitness in two frustrating seasons at Sixfields.
He made 28 starts and 22 substitute appearances for the Cobblers in total but managed only 11 goals in all competitions.
Smith found first-team opportunities at Northampton limited, especially last season when he spent the second half of the campaign out on loan with SPL club Motherwell.
He made only five substitute appearances north of the border though and returned to train with the Cobblers at the start of pre-season last week, but manager Jon Brady has now allowed him to leave on a permanent basis, with Orient beating several others to his signature.