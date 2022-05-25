Striker Rose signs for new club after being released by Cobblers

Danny Rose

Striker Danny Rose has signed for Stevenage following his departure from Sixfields.

Rose, who was signed by Keith Curle shortly after Cobblers won promotion to League One in 2020, scored seven goals in 85 appearances across two seasons at Northampton but became a bit-part player under Jon Brady, mainly used off the bench.

He was released by Brady as part of the retained list last week but will remain in League Two after being snapped up by Boro boss Steve Evans. He joins Carl Piergianni, Michael Bostwick and Aaron Chapman in a busy start to the summer at Stevenage.

“I am delighted to get it over the line," said Rose. “As soon as the season finished, the move was something I wanted to make happen and now I can’t wait to get started.