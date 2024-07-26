Striker returns to League One after spell at Cobblers
Stevenage have signed striker Tyreece Simpson on a permanent deal from Huddersfield Town.
The 22-year-old spent last season on loan with the Cobblers, scoring six goals in 44 appearances, and now returns to League One at Stevenage where he will reunite with former Town team-mate Louis Appéré.
Boro manager Alex Revell said: “Tyreece is big, quick and strong, has played Championship and League One football and is still only 22 years old. We’ve worked hard to get him to come to us on a permanent and we can’t wait to get started.”
