Striker Louis Appere quits Cobblers as he agrees deal to sign for league one rivals
The Scot turned down the offer of a new contract to stay in Northampton, and has instead opted to put pen to paper on a deal at The Lamex Stadium.
The 25-year-old becomes the first signing of new Stevenage boss Alex Revell, who has taken over the reins from Steve Evans.
The hard-working Appere joined the Cobblers from Dundee United in January, 2022, and went on to make 76 starts and 30 substitute appearances for the club, netting 18 goals.
Last season, Appere endured injury issues but still made 16 starts and 21 substitute appearances, scoring six times.
His final goal proved to be his last kick of the ball for the Cobblers, as he scored the last-gasp equaliser in the final-day 1-1 draw at Barnsley.
Cobblers boss Jon Brady said: "We obviously wanted Louis to stay but he turned down our contract offer. That can happen and that's football.
"We part on good terms, we thank him for his efforts over the last two and a half years. I have enjoyed working with him and we wish him well at any new club.
“We have shown what we can do in our recruitment and coaching, and we will continue to work towards those goals."
Appere is the second Cobblers players to turn down a new deal at the club and move on, following on from Shaun McWilliams who opeted to sign for Rotherham United earlier this week.
Ben Fox and Le Burge have both agreed new terms to stay, with the club still waiting on decisions from defenders Jordan Willis and Sam Sherring.
