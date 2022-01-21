Striker Kabamba leaves Cobblers in loan deal to non-league

Forward has only started one league game since early October

By James Heneghan
Friday, 21st January 2022, 4:26 pm
Nicke Kabamba.

Cobblers striker Nicke Kabamba has joined National League side Woking on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old forward only moved to Sixfields from Kilmarnock last summer but has found his chances limited.

Having started the season as first-choice, Kabamba has made only one league start since October 2, with Kion Etete and Danny Rose often preferred.

In all competitions he has started nine games and made 18 substitute appearances for the Cobblers, scoring his only goal for the club against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in the Papa John's Trophy.

Woking are currently 14th in the National League.

