Striker Kabamba leaves Cobblers in loan deal to non-league

Nicke Kabamba.

Cobblers striker Nicke Kabamba has joined National League side Woking on loan for the rest of the season.

The 28-year-old forward only moved to Sixfields from Kilmarnock last summer but has found his chances limited.

Having started the season as first-choice, Kabamba has made only one league start since October 2, with Kion Etete and Danny Rose often preferred.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

In all competitions he has started nine games and made 18 substitute appearances for the Cobblers, scoring his only goal for the club against Brighton & Hove Albion U21s in the Papa John's Trophy.