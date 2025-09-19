Striker Jack Vale ‘buzzing’ to have found a new home at the Cobblers

New Cobblers striker Jack Vale (Picture: Pete Norton)

Jack Vale admits he is 'buzzing' to have signed for the Cobblers.

The former Blackburn Rovers striker has agreed a deal that will see him stay at Sixfields until the end of the season, and the 24-year-old can't wait to get started.

A former Wales Under-21 international, Vale had been out of contract since being released from Ewood Park in the summer and has been training with the Cobblers since the beginning of the month.

And the 6ft 1in frontman obviously impressed Kevin Nolan and the rest of the Town coaching staff, as he was asked to make his stay a permanent one, and the player admitted that was a big relief.

"I was on the phone (to Nolan) a couple of weeks ago, and he asked me to come in on trial to see how I get on," revealed Vale.

"Over the last few weeks it has all kicked on from there, and as soon as they told me they wanted to offer me a contract I was buzzing.

"It has been a couple of weeks on trial here, and I have enjoyed it and it is good to sign for this club. It's obviously a big club as well, so I am happy to be here.

"It is a good group, they are hard working and the coaching staff and the manager as well, it is all hard working and I have enjoyed my time here so far."

Vale had been at Blackburn since 2019, so it was a strange scenario for him to find himself without a contract or a club in the summer.

He admitted it was a difficult situation, but is now happy to be back in 'a professional environment' after a few months out of the loop.

"Leaving Blackburn at the end of last season and not having a club, I went to the PFA pre-season for a few weeks, so that kept my fitness up," said the Wrexham-born player.

"It is difficult when you are out of contract, and there are worries off the pitch as you don't know what will happen, but I am just delighted to be here now and I want to kick on this season.

"Being back into an actual professional environment, with professional players, has been tough because the training is tough and of a high standard.

"But I have adjusted to that so far and I am just deighted to be here."

So, what can the Cobblers fans expect to see from their new forward?

"I am a forward thinking player," said Vale. "I like to come short and get on the ball, or I like to spin in behind.

"I like to create things and hopefully I can play in this team and create chances and score goals.

"The team has won three on the bounce now and the spirits are high, so hopefully we can keep that winning streak going. I am just buzzing to be here.

"All the lads have been brilliant with me, they all seem sound."

Vale is available for selection for Saturday's Sky Bet League One trip to Wycombe Wanderers, but if he is not involved then is likely to make his debut at some point in next Tuesday's Vertu Trophy clash with Chelsea Under-21s at Sixfields.