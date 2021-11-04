Striker Jack Connor hits hat-trick as Cobblers Under-18s progress in FA Youth Cup

Cobblers' hat-trick hero Jack Connor

The Town squad included five players who played for the first team in Tuesday night's 2-1 Papa John's Trophy defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion, with a further three having been unused substitutes in for that encounter

The five who played for Jon Brady's team were Charlie Woods, Miguel Ngwa, Peter Abimbola, Tommy Curry and the club’s youngest ever player Josh Tomlinson, with Connor, Courtney Lashley and Dylan Hill having been on the bench.

The win over Lynn means that Shane Goddard's young Cobblers team are still in every cup competition, and continues a positive week for the club's player pathway programme.

Conditions were wet and with the home crowd behind them, Lynn had a 10-minute spell of control after an even start.

The Linnets’ Ethan Wilson was the first to come close for either side, hitting the top of the crossbar with a speculative shot from long range 20 minutes in.

The visitors took the lead against the run of play on the half-an-hour mark when Connor was in the right place at the right time to volley home at the back post from captain Abimbola’s flick on.

Connor doubled his tally and his side’s advantage five minutes later, scrambling home after King’s Lynn failed to clear a corner.

The Cobblers came out on top after the break and threatened early on when Curry’s first-time shot was denied by a good hand from King’s Lynn goalkeeper Charlie Phillips.

Connor completed his hat-trick on the hour, turning in the box and finding the bottom corner for his 10th goal of the season in all competitions.

The striker was denied a fourth when Phillips was quick off his line to meet him, and substitute Ngwa had an effort cleared off the line late on as the youth team secured their passage into the second round.

Goddard’s side return to EFL Youth Alliance League action when they travel to Stevenage on Saturday.