Striker Eppiah ready to step up for Cobblers in Papa John's Trophy

The Leicester City loan man has endured a frustrating time since making the transfer window switch from the King Power Stadium.

Injury ensured the front man was unable to complete a full pre-season with the Foxes, and that means his fitness had to be patiently built up once he signed for the Cobblers.

The 23-year-old then spent more than three weeks getting up to speed, and was about to be unleashed into action for the trip to AFC Wimbledon last week when he was struck down by food poisoning.

Cobblers attacker Josh Eppiah

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He had recovered sufficiently to take his place on the bench for Saturday's visit of Rochdale, and was introduced to the action for the final 10 minutes or so of the 3-0 win over Sky Bet League Two's bottom side.

Town boss Jon Brady has already confirmed he will be resting many key players for the Papa John's Trophy Southern Group H encounter against the Us, but he could be tempted to give Eppiah a run-out to help build up his fitness.

And the player admits that is something he is willing to do if asked.

"I am in the mix now and I am ready," said the former Belgium youth international.

"If the manager puts me in the squad or puts me in the team then I am ready to go as I got 15 minutes on Saturday.

"The match on Tuesday is less competitive, obviously it is still a competition, but it is not the league.

"So the gaffer could take more risks and give me a start and get more fitness from that."

The Cobblers go into the Cambridge date at the bottom of the Group H table having lost their opening match at Ipswich Town 6-0.

Cambridge are also pointless after their 2-0 home defeat at the hands of Arsenal Under-21s, so both sides know a defeat in tonight's Sixfields encounter will all but end their hopes of qualification to the knockout stages.