Jon Brady enjoyed that one!

Cobblers boss Jon Brady said ‘the emotion took over’ after he celebrated Friday’s 2-1 victory over Lincoln City in Jose Mourinho style by running down the touchline and fist pumping numerous times in front of the away supporters at Sincil Bank.

Without a number of important first-team players – including top scorer Sam Hoskins, key midfielder Shaun McWilliams and dependable defender Sam Sherring – Town bounced back from their Boxing Day disappointment at Stevenage in the best possible way.

Jon Guthrie headed in Marc Leonard’s cross to give Cobblers a half-time lead and a fabulous counter-attacking move, finished superbly by Kieron Bowie, put the game out of sight, despite Timothy Eyoma pulling one back. Lincoln also lost skipper Paudie O’Connor to a straight red card late on.

Brady was pumped up when the full-time whistle sounded and celebrated with remarkable, uncontrolled emotion in front of nearly 1,000 Cobblers supporters at Sincil Bank.

"The emotion just took over,” said Brady. “I don’t usually do that but I wanted to enjoy the win and celebrate with our supporters. With the circumstances, having so many players out, and it being backs to the wall, the whole team really came to the fore.

"All the subs came on and played their part and everyone made a real impact tonight. Again we had to make a lot of changes on our back-line, which is stressful and it’s tough, but to get a win away from home, and to bounce back after Boxing Day, and have the character to do that, wow, fair play to the boys.

