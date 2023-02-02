Stoke City had been reluctant to let D’Margio Wright-Phillips leave right up until the January transfer window closed but his desire to join the Cobblers and play regular football helped force through his loan move to Sixfields.

Whilst his game-time has been limited under Alex Neil this season, the 21-year-old is well-liked back at the Potters and it took some convincing before a loan deal until the end of the season was signed off in the final hour of deadline day.

"We're really pleased to have D'Margio on board,” said Jon Brady. “He will offer something different to what we have and add a bright spark to us in wide spaces.

D'Margio Wright-Phillips.

"He has that acceleration over five, 10, 15 yards with the ball at his feet and he can roll people in tight areas and off he goes. He's shown he can arrive in the box well, he's got good crossing ability and he can play key passes. He's played quite a few games at Championship level.

"The lad was desperate to be with us and from a fans' perspective and a manager's perspective, people will love that about him."

Wright-Phillips himself said: "I really wanted to come here, for one to play more games but also to get some more experience and to improve as a player – I was definitely pushing for it and we made it happen in the end.

"It’s all about playing. I want to enjoy myself, hopefully score a few goals and help the team stay get promoted. It’s been a busy week but I’m pleased to be here and it’s good to be around the boys – they have all welcomed me in.”

An hour before the transfer window closed on Tuesday, Wright-Phillips wasn’t sure where he would be spending the rest of the season.

"It was a very hectic but we got it done and I'm here now,” he added. "To be honest it was really nerve-wracking for me and my family because we didn't know what was happening and it was left really late.

