The opportunity to both play regularly and also improve as a player were key factors in D’Margio Wright-Phillips’ decision to leave Stoke City and join the Cobblers on loan for the rest of the season.

The 21-year-old would likely have stayed at Stoke had he not pushed for the move to Sixfields on deadline day, with manager Alex Neil only allowing him to leave in the final hour of the window.

Without a start in league or cup this season, Wright-Phillips saw a chance to get regular minutes with Northampton, and he also believes it’s a good place for his development, particularly given the club’s record for improving young players in recent years.

NORTHAMPTON, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 04: D'Margio Wright-Phillips of Northampton Town in action during the Sky Bet League Two between Northampton Town and Walsall at Sixfields on February 04, 2023 in Northampton, England. (Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

"There's great staff members here and the club likes to develop young players and I want to be a part of that and I want to be part of their success this season,” said Wright-Phillips.

"You can definitely see that the gaffer at this club wants to improve every single player, not just individually but everyone together, and more so that was the reason why I came.

"I want to work on my game and improve and I also want game-time.”

On his style of play, Wright-Phillips added: "I mainly play on the wings but I can play anywhere between midfield and attack, so the number 10 position or striker and either left or right wing. I'm happy to play in any of those forward positions.

"I'd probably say my best attributes are dribbling and going up against defenders one-on-one on the wing, and also creating chances and getting into those little pockets. Hopefully I can score a few goals as well.

"I think it'll be a good fit with how the team plays and that's why I'm excited and I can't wait to get started."

Son of Shaun Wright-Phillips and grandson of Ian Wright, football has always been in D’Margio’s blood.

"I've never really thought about anything else than football,” he added. “It's just been football for my whole life.