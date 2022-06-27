Stockport manager hails Horsfall as a 'huge coup' and says he can be a 'Championship defender'

Fraser Horsfall

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor has hailed the signing of Fraser Horsfall as a ‘huge coup’ for the club and believes he is capable of developing into a ‘Championship’ defender.

The 25-year-old centre-back has agreed a lucrative three-year deal with the big-spending Hatters after turning down a new deal at Sixfields. He will be back in League Two next season following County’s promotion from the National League.

“Fraser is a player I’ve tracked for a long time, since his time at Huddersfield, through loan and permanent moves to Kidderminster and Macclesfield and onto Northampton, but to get him now after the season he has just had and the options he had to weigh up is a huge coup for us,” said Challinor.

“Over the past couple of seasons he’s established himself as statistically the most dominant defender in League Two, has excellent leadership qualities and is a threat in both boxes with nine goals himself last season.

“I believe we can give him the platform to show the side of his game that I first noticed when he came onto the scene, something that he’s maybe not been required to show over the last few years.

"Not only is he undoubtedly a fantastic defender, but he is very comfortable in possession of the football and we believe that he can develop into a Championship defender as a minimum with his drive and determination, and the help and advice we can give him. I’m sure he’ll be a big player for us and will give us know how of the league and what’s required to be successful in it.”

Stockport director of football Simon Wilson added: “Fraser was a top target for the club this summer and many people have worked hard to make this deal happen.