Stockport County spend club record fee on Peterborough forward
The 21-year-old scored 16 goals in 57 appearances for Posh last season, and heads up north for more than £800,000, which was Stockport’s previous record fee when they signed Ian Moore from Nottingham Forest in 1998. County lost Tanto Olaofe earlier in the day when he joined newly-promoted Championship side Charlton.
"He was a player that was on our list, but we thought that not reaching the Championship last season may have scuppered any hopes we had," said Dave Challinor. "This represents a big investment from the club into what we feel is one of the brightest prospects in the EFL."
Other recent League One moves have seen AFC Wimbledon sign goalkeeper Nathan Bishop and midfielder Delano McCoy-Splatt, and Port Vale snap up Ben Waine and Mark Marosi.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.