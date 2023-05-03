Stockport County manager Dave Challinor will ask his Tranmere friends for a favour against Cobblers

Dave Challinor

Stockport County manager Dave Challinor has been in touch with his friends at Tranmere Rovers this week asking for a favour.

​The Hatters need to beat relegated Hartlepool United on the final day of the season and hope Tranmere take points off the Cobblers to sneak into the final automatic promotion place.

When asked if he’ll be onto his friends at Prenton Park, Challinor, who’s an old room-mate of Rovers assistant manager Andy Parkinson, said: “Yes. Obviously Parky and Ian Dawes have taken over there and I’d love them to do us a favour.

"But they will have their own agenda in terms of what they need from the game and players will be out there fighting for their own careers.

"It makes no difference if we don’t do our job and we obviously face my old club.

"We’ve got to make sure we control what we can and that will be trying to get three points on Monday.

