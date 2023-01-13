Stockport County have made defender Kyle Knoyle their fourth January signing and he has been registered in time to face the Cobblers at Edgeley Park tomorrow.

The 26-year-old attacking right-back, a League Two promotion winner with Cambridge, has signed a two-and-a-half year deal at Edgeley Park and follows Isaac Olaofe, Neill Byrne and Jack Stretton through the door this month after Stockport agreed an undisclosed fee with Doncaster Rovers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Director of football Simon Wilson said: “Kyle has a great profile for our club in its current moment, proven with success in this league but with hunger and potential to play at higher levels.

Kyle Knoyle