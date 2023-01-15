Stockport County 2 Northampton Town 0: James Heneghan's player ratings

Cobblers’ indifferent run of form continued with a third defeat in four games when downed 2-0 by Stockport County at Edgeley Park on Saturday.
Once again it was a story of missed chances at crucial times, sloppy defending and a cluster of injury and illness. Sam Hoskins squandered three good opportunities, one at 0-0 and two at 1-0, and that was costly as Antoni Sarcevic and Ryan Johnson scored for the hosts either side of half-time. Here are our player ratings...
1. Tom King
Chucked in for a debut barely hours after his signing was confirmed. Kept kicking the ball out of play in the blustery conditions but generally looked solid, though didn't have all that much to do. One strong save from Rydel. Not at fault for either goal... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
2. Aaron McGowan
Got away with a loose clearing header when Wootton missed the target before he delivered a teasing cross that saw Hinchliffe deny Hoskins. Looks to be another one heading for the treatment room after hobbling off... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
3. Sam Sherring
Headed a decent chance over early on and appeared to pick up his injury during the first-half. Eventually made way in the second, leaving Cobblers with a very inexperienced, makeshift back-line for the final 20 minutes... 6
Photo: Pete Norton
4. Max Dyche
Tough ask to be thrown in at such late notice after Guthrie pulled out due to illness. Never one to shy away though and he competed laudably. Decision to step in and challenge Madden for an aerial duel presented space that County exploited for the opener... 6
Photo: Pete Norton