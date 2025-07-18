Still plenty more recruitment work for Cobblers to do this summer, admits Kelvin Thomas

Kelvin Thomas

Cobblers chairman Kelvin Thomas says the club are continuing to work hard to strengthen their forward line.

Town are yet to sign a striker this summer despite recruiting 11 new faces already, but they are in discussions with a number of targets as they look to strengthen further before next month’s League One opener against Wigan.

"There is more recruitment work to do,” admitted Thomas. “Everyone accepts we need a couple more players up front and to be honest that conversation has taken over from the East Stand this summer

"It's now 'which strikers are we signing?' instead of 'when will the East Stand be finished?' but we give the playing department a lot of elbow room and let them find the right ones within the budget.

"Kevin and the recruitment staff have got a good record on recruitment and we trust them to bring the best players in we can and we know where their focus is over the next few weeks.”