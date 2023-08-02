Stevenage have added two new faces to their squad ahead of Saturday’s opening game of the season against Northampton at Sixfields.

Centre-back Finley Burns has joined Boro on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City until the end of the season and will be available to face the Cobblers this weekend as both teams play their first League One game since winning promotion last season.

After making his first-team debut for Pep Guardiola’s side in September 2021, the England Under-20 international spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Swansea City in the Championship.

Finley Burns of Manchester City in action against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League 2 match in 2021. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)

Burns played his part in the Manchester City youth team’s third successive PL2 title win last season as well as playing in the UEFA Youth League as City topped Group G before eventually going out at the Round of 16 stage to Hajduk Split.

Meanwhile, striker Aaron Pressley makes the move from Brentford. The 21-year-old centre-forward signed for Brentford in 2020 before making over 40 League One appearances in loan spells at AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley.