News you can trust since 1931
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

Stevenage strengthen squad with two new additions ahead of Cobblers opener

Steve Evans has now made 11 signings this summer
By James Heneghan
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 09:33 BST- 1 min read
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 12:00 BST

Stevenage have added two new faces to their squad ahead of Saturday’s opening game of the season against Northampton at Sixfields.

Centre-back Finley Burns has joined Boro on loan from Premier League champions Manchester City until the end of the season and will be available to face the Cobblers this weekend as both teams play their first League One game since winning promotion last season.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

After making his first-team debut for Pep Guardiola’s side in September 2021, the England Under-20 international spent the second half of the 2021/22 season on loan at Swansea City in the Championship.

Finley Burns of Manchester City in action against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League 2 match in 2021. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)Finley Burns of Manchester City in action against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League 2 match in 2021. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)
Finley Burns of Manchester City in action against Tottenham Hotspur during a Premier League 2 match in 2021. (Photo by Ashley Allen/Getty Images)
Most Popular

Burns played his part in the Manchester City youth team’s third successive PL2 title win last season as well as playing in the UEFA Youth League as City topped Group G before eventually going out at the Round of 16 stage to Hajduk Split.

Meanwhile, striker Aaron Pressley makes the move from Brentford. The 21-year-old centre-forward signed for Brentford in 2020 before making over 40 League One appearances in loan spells at AFC Wimbledon and Accrington Stanley.

He becomes Stevenage’s 11th signing of the summer. Steve Evans has also brought in Louis Thompson, Alex MacDonald, Nathan Thompson, Harry Anderson, Nick Freeman, Krisztián Hegyi, Taye Ashby-Hammond, Ben Thompson and Dan Butler.

Related topics:Steve EvansManchester CityCobblersSixfieldsNorthamptonLeague One