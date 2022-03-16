Stevenage sack Tisdale and announce new manager after defeat to Cobblers

Paul Tisdale.

Stevenage have sacked manager Paul Tisdale and replaced him with Steve Evans less than 24 hours after they were beaten by the Cobblers.

Boro failed to win for the ninth game in a row on Tuesday when they were beaten by goals from Aaron McGowan and Mitch Pinnock.

Tisdale only joined Stevenage in November but he has failed to lead the club away from relegation trouble. They are only one place and three points above the relegation zone having played two games more.