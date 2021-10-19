Stevenage boss Revell desperate to bounce back against Cobblers

Alex Revell.

Stevenage boss Alex Revell is desperate to make a winning return to Sixfields this evening after his side's 3-0 defeat at crisis-club Oldham Athletic.

Ex-Cobblers striker Revell heads back to Northampton with his Boro side in serious need of a positive result following a poor run of form which culminated in Saturday's horror show at Boundary Park.

Stevenage were 2-0 down inside 17 minutes against Keith Curle's struggling Latics and now have just one league win from their last 10 games.

"It was very frustrating," said Revell. "Whenever you give away two goals in the first 15 minutes away from home, it's going to be a tough afternoon.

"It's a poor result and we've got to look at it and bounce back quickly because we have another game coming up on Tuesday.

"We didn't concede those type of goals last season and you can't expect to win games if you do. We have to make sure we're better and we learn.

"We were one of the best in the league in terms of clean sheets last season but at the moment it's not right so we have to improve that.

"If you concede goals, you're not going to win games. We've got the chance to move on quickly with the game on Tuesday but there has to be a lot of learning from Saturday because you can't start games like that.