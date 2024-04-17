Stevenage boss in shock departure as he returns to relegated Championship club

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Stevenage manager Steve Evans has left the club and made a shock return to Rotherham United.

Evans has signed a deal until 2027 alongside assistant Paul Raynor. The pair led Rotherham to back-to-back promotions from Sky Bet League Two to the Championship between 2012 and 2014.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Northampton Chronicle and Echo, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Rotherham’s relegation from the Championship was confirmed last week and the club sacked manager Leam Richardson this morning before immediately appointing Evans.

Steve Evans

A Stevenage club statement read: “Following an official approach and compensation being met, Evans departs after just over two years at the club, taking Stevenage from League Two to the top-half of League One.

“The 61-year-old led Stevenage to promotion to League One last season and has overseen a play-off chasing campaign this season, with the side currently sitting in 9th place.”

Chairman Phil Wallace said: “It’s not what we wanted, but compensation clauses are in place for a reason and these things happen in football. The approach was unexpected but handled in the right manner by both clubs and we told Steve that, after all he’d done for our club, we would not stand in his way if the compensation terms were met and he wanted to leave.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We are a totally different club from two years ago and we will start the recruitment process immediately for next season to give us the best chance of continuing to improve on and off the pitch. Steve will always be welcome at The Lamex as far as I’m concerned and it’s been a privilege to work with him for the last two years”.

Rotherham chairman Tony Stewart said: “On behalf of everyone at Rotherham United, I’m absolutely delighted to welcome Steve Evans and Paul Raynor back to the football club.

“Leam and Rob’s departure was not something we took lightly, but following extensive conversations at Board level, it was unanimously agreed that a change of direction was needed to give us the best possible chance of bouncing back to the Sky Bet Championship at the first time of asking.